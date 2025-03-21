Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Director Acquires C$69,806.00 in Stock

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) Director Susan Taves acquired 18,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$69,806.00.

Susan Taves also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Susan Taves acquired 1,130 shares of Plaza Retail REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.62 per share, with a total value of C$4,090.60.

Plaza Retail REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE PLZ.UN opened at C$3.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$417.20 million, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.71. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.40 and a 1 year high of C$3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Plaza Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

