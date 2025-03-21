Plexus (LON:POS) Stock Price Up 12.1% – Should You Buy?

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.62 ($0.10). 4,629,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,621% from the average session volume of 269,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.80 ($0.09).

Plexus Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

For over 30 years, Plexus has been protecting the environment, initially with its “through the BOP” (Blow-out Preventer) wellhead designs, and subsequently with its proprietary leak-proof wellhead sealing system, POS-GRIP®.

POS-GRIP technology ensures that net zero, leak-free performance can be guaranteed for the life of a well, reducing harmful methane emissions and unnecessary intervention costs; this helps operators to fulfil their ESG responsibilities.

This simple proprietary method of engineering, using sealing principles derived from the Hertzian Stress Theory, has been independently verified and used by many of the blue-chip oil and gas operators in over 400 wells.

In July 2021, Plexus received the London Stock Exchange’s Green Economy Mark in recognition of its contribution to the global green economy and alignment with net zero and ESG principles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.