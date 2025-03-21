Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.04 and last traded at $54.53, with a volume of 138261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on POWI

Power Integrations Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 10,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $686,769.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,093.60. This trade represents a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $108,884.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,000.53. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,105 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1,618.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.