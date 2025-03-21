Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Stake Boosted by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,417 shares during the period. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMC. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $237,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,489,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance

USMC opened at $57.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $63.13.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

