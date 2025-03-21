PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Trading 0.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. 80,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 13th.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

Featured Stories

