PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Trading 0.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. 80,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PRV.UN
PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust
PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PRO Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.