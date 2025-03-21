Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) Director Buys C$143,319.75 in Stock

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) Director Arun Menawat Dr. bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,319.75.
Profound Medical Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of TSE PRN opened at C$9.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.46. The company has a market cap of C$203.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.81. Profound Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of C$7.90 and a 52-week high of C$15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 6.12.
Profound Medical Company Profile
