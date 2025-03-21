PROG (NYSE:PRG) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 788701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRG shares. TD Cowen raised shares of PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 5.24.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. PROG had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. PROG’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. PROG’s payout ratio is presently 10.57%.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Curling purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,880.44. This represents a 27.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.01 per share, for a total transaction of $46,216.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,330.91. The trade was a 9.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in PROG during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,084,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PROG by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 248,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 157,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

