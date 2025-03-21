Promising Bitcoin Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 21st

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, and CleanSpark are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks typically refer to shares of publicly traded companies that are significantly involved in the bitcoin ecosystem. These companies might include bitcoin mining firms, financial institutions offering bitcoin-related services, or tech companies with major investments in blockchain technology, all of which allow traditional stock market investors to gain exposure to bitcoin in a regulated environment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,388,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,404,066. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.98.

MARA (MARA)

MARA stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,877,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,377,379. MARA has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 5.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of CLSK stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,989,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,714,632. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30 and a beta of 4.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76.

