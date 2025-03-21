Promising Blockchain Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 20th

Oracle, Globant, and Riot Platforms are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of companies that are actively involved in the development, integration, or utilization of blockchain technology. These companies may use blockchain to enhance transparency, security, and efficiency in various operations, often spanning industries such as finance, technology, and logistics. As blockchain continues to gain traction, investors consider these stocks as potential opportunities for growth in the evolving tech landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.97. 2,321,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,498,111. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.89. Oracle has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.55. The company had a trading volume of 573,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,060. Globant has a twelve month low of $125.24 and a twelve month high of $238.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,004,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,213,920. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 4.36. Riot Platforms has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Recommended Stories