ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Stock Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.82 and traded as high as $34.49. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 1,459,088 shares traded.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth $4,367,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth about $4,977,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,222,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

