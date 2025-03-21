PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Roth Mkm

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on PSQ in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PSQH opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -0.21. PSQ has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.77.

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). PSQ had a negative net margin of 227.52% and a negative return on equity of 404.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PSQ will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in PSQ by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,891,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,694 shares during the period. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PSQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,836,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PSQ by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 426,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 222,041 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PSQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PSQ by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

