Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 96.51%.
Pulmatrix Stock Performance
PULM stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. 1,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,939. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.66. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $10.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
