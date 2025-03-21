Q1 Earnings Estimate for Masimo Issued By Zacks Research

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masimo in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

MASI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $169.50 on Friday. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $101.61 and a fifty-two week high of $194.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.35 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Masimo by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Masimo by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $5,024,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,568.28. This represents a 55.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $341,064.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,601.53. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

