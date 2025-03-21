Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Up 6.5% – Still a Buy?

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.03. 330,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 560,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Qudian Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $572.72 million, a P/E ratio of 71.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Qudian

About Qudian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Qudian by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 108,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Qudian by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 302,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 67,014 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Qudian by 609.9% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 197,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Qudian by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Qudian by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

