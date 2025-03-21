Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Up 6.5% – Still a Buy?

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.03. 330,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 560,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.
Qudian Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $572.72 million, a P/E ratio of 71.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Qudian
About Qudian
Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Qudian
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.