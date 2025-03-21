Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Shares Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 41,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 157,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Rackla Metals Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$14.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Simon T.P. Ridgway bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 734,500 shares of company stock valued at $69,380. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rackla Metals

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

