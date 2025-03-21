Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Rare Element Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS REEMF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 346,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,940. Rare Element Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $361.28 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.

