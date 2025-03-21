RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $338.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 164.24 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RBC Bearings
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.