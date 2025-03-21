Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Trading Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.76 and last traded at $71.54. 430,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,001,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on REG. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day moving average of $73.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,758.98. The trade was a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. The trade was a 31.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 48,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.