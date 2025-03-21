Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Increased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

Shares of REGN opened at $662.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $642.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $690.20 and its 200-day moving average is $821.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

