Rep. Cleo Fields Sells Off Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently sold shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on March 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $500,001 and $1,000,000 in NVIDIA stock on February 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE” account.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $118.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.28 and its 200-day moving average is $131.03. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after buying an additional 9,468,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,449 shares of company stock worth $11,960,727 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

