Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.99 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 384,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 694,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on REPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Replimune Group Stock Down 5.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $841.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 364.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Replimune Group by 696.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 8,798.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

