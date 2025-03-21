Research Analysts Set Expectations for Target Q1 Earnings

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the retailer will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TGT. DA Davidson cut their price target on Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Shares of Target stock opened at $104.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.64 and its 200 day moving average is $138.47. Target has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

