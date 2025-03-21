Reviewing Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) & Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) and Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and Chineseinvestors.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform -3.32% 1.61% 0.98% Chineseinvestors.com N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vasta Platform and Chineseinvestors.com”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $1.67 billion 0.17 -$16.78 million $1.08 3.22 Chineseinvestors.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Chineseinvestors.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vasta Platform.

This is a summary of current ratings for Vasta Platform and Chineseinvestors.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 2 0 0 0 1.00 Chineseinvestors.com 0 0 0 0 0.00

Vasta Platform currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.79%. Given Chineseinvestors.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chineseinvestors.com is more favorable than Vasta Platform.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Vasta Platform shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Chineseinvestors.com on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods. It also provides traditional learning systems under the Anglo, Pitágoras, Rede Cristã de Educação, Maxi Ético, Fibonacci, Mackenzie, and Amplia brands; ongoing training for educators; and services to partner schools, including consulting services for school management and the organization of events, and a proprietary and differentiated evaluation system for partner schools and their students. In addition, the company offers Plurall that provides a digital learning experience and allows for tailor-made adjustments for each school; Plurall Maestro that develops digital solutions to help educators in planning and conducting classes; PROFS, a teacher training program; O Líder em Mim, a program with content, methodology, teaching material, and training to develop leadership; English Stars, an English educational platform; EduAll, a bilingual program to enhance its current solutions; Plurall Olímpico, a content for scientific competitions; MindMakers to develop leadership, collaboration, and persistence through multidisciplinary problem-solving exercises; Matific that provides interactive learning environments and adaptable worksheets; Plurall Store; Plurall Adapta for adaptive learning sessions; Plurall MeuProf to connect students with professors for private tutoring; Prepara to prepare students for external assessments; Leader in Me to develop socio-emotional competencies of K12 students; Education Systems, a structured teaching system for K12 students and teachers; and Prepara ENEM. Vasta Platform Limited was founded in 1966 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Chineseinvestors.com

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. engages in the provision of Chinese language web-based real-time financial information. Its services include real-time market commentary, analysis, and educational-related services in Chinese language character sets, support services, consultancy services to smaller private companies considering becoming a public company, and advertising and public relation-related support services. The company was founded by Wei Wang on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in San Gabriel, CA.

