Reviewing Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN) & SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG)

Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN – Get Free Report) and SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Decision Diagnostics and SpringBig’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A SpringBig -15.10% N/A -63.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of SpringBig shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of SpringBig shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SpringBig $28.37 million 0.13 -$10.23 million ($0.08) -1.00

This table compares Decision Diagnostics and SpringBig”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Decision Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SpringBig.

Volatility and Risk

Decision Diagnostics has a beta of -1.77, meaning that its stock price is 277% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringBig has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Decision Diagnostics and SpringBig, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decision Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 0.00 SpringBig 0 0 1 0 3.00

SpringBig has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,150.00%. Given SpringBig’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SpringBig is more favorable than Decision Diagnostics.

Summary

SpringBig beats Decision Diagnostics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Decision Diagnostics

Decision Diagnostics Corp. develops smart phone based electronic medical record (EMR) technologies. The company offers prescription and non-prescription diagnostics; home testing products for the chronically ill; fulfillment services to direct to patient diabetes programs; and cell phone centric e-health products and technologies development services. It manufactures and distributes GenUltimate! glucose test strips, a Class II medical device for at-home use for the measurement of glucose; PetSure! glucose test strip for the glucose testing of dogs and cats designed to work with the Zoetis AlphaTrak and AlphaTrak II glucometers, a legacy meter; GenUltimate! 4Pets Glucose system, a proprietary glucose measuring system, including GenUltimate! 4Pets test strip and Avantage meter, for the testing of dogs, cats, and horses; and GenUltimate! Sure and GenUltimate! Precis test strips. In addition, it engages in the acquisition and holding of intellectual property including patents and trademarks and specialty manufacturing equipment. Further, the company also provides MD@Hand, an inpatient/outpatient management suite; Practice Probe, a data mining utility used to extract information from the physician's practice management system; and ResidenceWare, a residential management system that facilitates the relay of information from commercial and residential real estate management companies to occupying tenants using networking software systems and applications. Its EMR technologies are used by physicians at the point of care. The company was formerly known as InstaCare Corp. and changed its name to Decision Diagnostics Corp. in November 2011. Decision Diagnostics Corp. was founded in 2000 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. develops and operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

