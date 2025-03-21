Robert W. Baird Cuts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $600.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $707.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ISRG. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.86.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $491.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.17 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $563.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.34.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. This represents a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 111 Capital acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 264,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,814,000 after acquiring an additional 108,153 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,345,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Finally, IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

