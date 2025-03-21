Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWAGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 219 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 219 ($2.84), with a volume of 109290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232 ($3.01).

Robert Walters Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a market cap of £156.26 million, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 275.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 319.46.

Robert Walters (LON:RWAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX (9.10) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter. Robert Walters had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Walters plc will post 61.5448447 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Walters Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. This is an increase from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $6.50. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 276.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Walters

In other news, insider Leslie Van de Walle bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £20,570 ($26,672.72). Also, insider Jane Hesmondhalgh purchased 7,000 shares of Robert Walters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £17,360 ($22,510.37). 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Walters Company Profile

Established in 1985, Robert Walters is a global talent solutions business operating in 31 countries across the globe. We support organisations to build high-performing teams, and help professionals to grow meaningful careers. Our client base ranges from the world’s leading blue-chip corporates through to SMEs and start-ups.

