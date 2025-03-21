Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 219 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 219 ($2.84), with a volume of 109290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232 ($3.01).

Robert Walters Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a market cap of £156.26 million, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 275.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 319.46.

Robert Walters (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX (9.10) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter. Robert Walters had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Walters plc will post 61.5448447 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Walters Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Walters

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. This is an increase from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $6.50. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 276.92%.

In other news, insider Leslie Van de Walle bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £20,570 ($26,672.72). Also, insider Jane Hesmondhalgh purchased 7,000 shares of Robert Walters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £17,360 ($22,510.37). 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Walters Company Profile

Established in 1985, Robert Walters is a global talent solutions business operating in 31 countries across the globe. We support organisations to build high-performing teams, and help professionals to grow meaningful careers. Our client base ranges from the world’s leading blue-chip corporates through to SMEs and start-ups.

