Robinsons Retail (OTC:RRETY) Shares Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (OTC:RRETY – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.59 and last traded at C$6.59. Approximately 539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.86.
Robinsons Retail Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.35.
About Robinsons Retail
Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-format retail company in the Philippines. It operates through Supermarkets, Department Stores, Do-It-Yourself (DIY), Convenience Stores, Drug Stores, and Specialty Stores segments. The company also operates supermarkets under the Robinsons Supermarket brand that offer health and wellness, and fresh food products; and department stores under the Robinsons Department Store brand, which provide children's apparel and accessories; homes, snacks and stationery; shoes, bags, luggage and sportswear; ladies and men's apparel, beauty accessories, and furnishings.
