Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by Yiheng Capital Management L.P.

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,882 shares during the quarter. Roblox accounts for 1.3% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Roblox worth $33,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Roblox by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Roblox by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 33,875.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $57.96 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $75.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.70. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. CICC Research began coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 34,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $1,945,347.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,130.15. This represents a 13.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $16,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,254,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,769,070.48. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 950,466 shares of company stock valued at $61,646,297 in the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.