ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.82 and last traded at $27.98. Approximately 16,834 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 7,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.
The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 million, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36.
About ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF
The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.
