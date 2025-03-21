ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 77,987 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 70,483 shares.The stock last traded at $55.60 and had previously closed at $55.55.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.86.

Get ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.