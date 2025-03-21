Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) to Issue Dividend of $9.70

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 9.70 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
Roche Stock Performance
Shares of Roche stock opened at $346.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.99. Roche has a 1-year low of $233.12 and a 1-year high of $354.19.
Roche Company Profile
