Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) to Issue Dividend of $9.70

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 9.70 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $346.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.99. Roche has a 1-year low of $233.12 and a 1-year high of $354.19.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

