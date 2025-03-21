Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $24.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 million. Rockwell Medical updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Rockwell Medical Trading Down 20.5 %

RMTI opened at $1.40 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMTI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Rockwell Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.