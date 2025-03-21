Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CFO Sells $75,000.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,225. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dan Jedda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Dan Jedda sold 2,000 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $199,900.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Dan Jedda sold 5,000 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $502,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $77,180.00.

Roku stock traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,830,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.97 and a beta of 2.12. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.07.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,570 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Roku by 663.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,644,000 after buying an additional 2,030,036 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,015,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,632,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Roku by 505.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,402,000 after buying an additional 1,082,548 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

