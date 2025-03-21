Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.58 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.58 ($0.05), with a volume of 850000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

Rosslyn Data Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (8) (($0.10)) EPS for the quarter. Rosslyn Data Technologies had a negative return on equity of 184.05% and a negative net margin of 117.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rosslyn Data Technologies plc will post 0.0924807 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rosslyn Data Technologies

