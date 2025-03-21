Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $33,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average is $65.23.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank cut Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

