Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $62.07 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $62,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,786,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 884.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,866,000 after buying an additional 1,574,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after buying an additional 1,376,479 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,994,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $675,986,000 after buying an additional 677,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $210.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.52. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

