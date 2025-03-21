Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,554 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,743 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $51,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $172.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.54. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.68.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

