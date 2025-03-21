Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 46,707 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844,321 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,707 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $36,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Intel by 28.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865,308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,938,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $680,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,616,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,855,000 after acquiring an additional 86,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

INTC stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $45.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

