Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 87,293 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,261,599 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,293 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Ford Motor worth $42,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of F stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

