Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 114 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $34,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $259.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.73. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.21 and a fifty-two week high of $269.56. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

