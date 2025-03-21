Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,394 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of FactSet Research Systems worth $57,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.38.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $431.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $455.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.12. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

