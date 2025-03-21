Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 35,465 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,465 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $32,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,530,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,624,000 after buying an additional 459,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 899,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,165,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 394,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,791,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

NYSE JLL opened at $253.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.14 and a 200 day moving average of $264.40. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $171.45 and a one year high of $288.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.