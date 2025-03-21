Royce & Associates LP Acquires 8,711 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.24% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,907,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,540,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,038,000 after acquiring an additional 50,597 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,492,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 45,155 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 50.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 912,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 306,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $502.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

