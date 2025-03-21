Royce & Associates LP Buys 3,274 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.11% of GeneDx worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WGS. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in GeneDx by 346.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GeneDx by 304.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 110,666 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in GeneDx during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in GeneDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GeneDx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $96.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 1.91. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $115.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.66. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $95.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GeneDx news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 402 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $36,200.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,212.20. The trade was a 7.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 51,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total value of $4,858,161.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,505.60. This trade represents a 96.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,735 shares of company stock worth $11,719,787 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

