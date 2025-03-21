Royce & Associates LP Buys New Holdings in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 112,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.13% of CompoSecure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,309,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at $6,945,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CompoSecure

In other CompoSecure news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $55,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,481,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,306,206.36. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Resolute Compo Holdings Llc purchased 233,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $3,861,969.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 879,963 shares in the company, valued at $14,580,986.91. This trade represents a 36.03 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 704,421 shares of company stock valued at $10,929,922 and sold 34,340 shares valued at $430,701. 74.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CompoSecure Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. CompoSecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMPO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CompoSecure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

