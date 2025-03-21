Royce & Associates LP Buys Shares of 172,500 Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 172,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.65% of Asure Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASUR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 350.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 225.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Asure Software

In other Asure Software news, Director Grace G. Lee sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $71,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,215 shares in the company, valued at $306,364.65. The trade was a 18.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Asure Software from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASUR

Asure Software Stock Performance

Asure Software stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $283.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92.

About Asure Software

(Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.