Royce & Associates LP Has $1.48 Million Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,551 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.20% of REX American Resources worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $890,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in REX American Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in REX American Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on REX American Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of REX stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. REX American Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $60.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $643.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.92.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

