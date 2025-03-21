Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 159.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.24% of Utah Medical Products worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 10.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 102.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Utah Medical Products Trading Down 0.4 %

UTMD stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.06. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.83 and a twelve month high of $77.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Utah Medical Products Profile

(Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.