RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Purchased by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP boosted its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,656 shares during the quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of RPC worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of RPC by 230.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 127,525 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RPC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,917,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RPC by 7.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 106,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of RPC by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 108,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RPC from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

RPC Stock Performance

RPC stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.52.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RPC had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.46%. Equities analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

