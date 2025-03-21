RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,757 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RTX were worth $60,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Amundi boosted its position in RTX by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,928 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in RTX by 545.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,340,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 19,052.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,514,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,202,000 after purchasing an additional 993,273 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

RTX Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $134.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.47. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $94.08 and a 12-month high of $135.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $179.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

